WATCH: Celebrations a mile high! Plane full of Australia fans celebrate Matildas' historic Women's World Cup victory over France

Australia fans were ecstatic following the country's memorable win over France in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup.

Australia beat France in quarter-finals

Cortnee Vine buries winning penalty

Semi-final against England awaits

WHAT HAPPENED? A contingent of Australian fans on a flight were seen watching and celebrating the Matildas' epic penalty shootout win in the last eight of the Women's World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tony Gustavsson's side became the first host nation to reach the semi-final of the tournament since 2003. After 120 minutes of gruelling action, Cortnee Vine stepped up and dispatched her penalty, which was the 10th penalty for the Tillies.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUSTRALIA? The Matildas will face England in the semi-finals of the World Cup on 16th of August.