WATCH: Wait for the shirtless celebration! Roy Keane scores winner against Micah Richards as ITV pundits take on BBC on day off

Roy Keane fired in the winning goal for the ITV Sport pundit team as they took on their BBC counterparts in a football match in Qatar.

ITV and BBC teams went head-to-head

Keane struck the winner for ITV

Fired past ex-Man City star Micah Richards

WHAT HAPPENED? The pundit teams went head-to-head on their day off during the World Cup and it was ex-Manchester United star Keane who got the decisive goal, striking a deflected half-volley past the BBC team's goalkeeper Micah Richards before whipping his shirt off and wheeling away in celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Ireland player showed he's still got the ability to make the difference when it matters as his ITV Sport side won bragging rights over their rivals.

WHAT NEXT FOR KEANE? The former midfielder will be back in the pundit's chair on Saturday as ITV Sport will be broadcasting the quarter-finals between Morocco and Portugal before England take on France.