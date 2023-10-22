WATCH: Barcelona have a new hero! 17-year-old Marc Guiu scores stunning winner against Athletic Club just seconds after coming on for his senior debut

17-year-old Marc Guiu came to Barcelona's rescue against Athletic Club as he scored the winner just 23 seconds after coming on for his senior debut.

Guiu makes history for Barcelona

Scored on senior debut for the club

Took just 23 seconds to score maiden goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager came on as a substitute in the 79th minute of the game, and 23 seconds later he scored the winner for the Catalan giants to send the home fans into raptures. The move started with Inigo Martinez playing the ball into Joao Felix's feet, and the Portuguese immediately forwarded a through ball for Guiu. The youngster's first touch set him up perfectly for the shot, and he had the composure to slide the ball past the onrushing Unai Simon. The Athletic goalkeeper did get a slight touch on the ball but failed to stop it from rolling into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Robert Lewandowski, the debutant proved to be the saviour for Barca as he secured three crucial points which sent the club to third in the Liga standings with 24 points from 10 matches.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will now prepare to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday, before facing arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season on October 28.