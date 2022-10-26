WATCH: Barca staring down the barrel! Mkhitaryan & Dzeko give Inter comfortable lead in crucial Viktoria Plzen clash

Peter McVitie|
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Inter 2022-23Getty
Internazionale vs Viktoria PlzeňInternazionaleViktoria PlzeňUEFA Champions LeagueVideoBarcelona

Barcelona are all but out of the Champions League after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko fired Inter into a 2-0 lead against Viktoria Plzen.

  • Mkhitaryan gave Inter the lead
  • Dzeko made it 2-0 minutes later
  • Inter win would see Barca eliminated

WHAT HAPPENED? Mkhitaryan gave the Serie A side the advantage against the Czech club 35 minutes into the Champions League clash, and Dzeko doubled the lead seven minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win for the Nerazzurri will ensure Barca cannot finish higher than third in the Champions League group, ensuring they will drop into the Europa League regardless of their result against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening. Inter, meanwhile, will join Bayern in the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? After the European tie at San Siro, Inter will return to Serie A action with a home game against Sampdoria on Saturday.

