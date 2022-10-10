WATCH: Awkward moment reporter asks deadpan Guardiola for a selfie at pre-Copenhagen press conference

Ewan Gennery|
Pep Guardiola Journalist 2022Getty Images
GuardiolaManchester CityKøbenhavn vs Manchester CityKøbenhavnUEFA Champions League

Watch the awkward moment a Danish reporter asked Pep Guardiola for a selfie in his press conference before facing Copenhagen in the Champions League.

  • Journalist asked Pep for selfie
  • Struggled to take picture
  • Encounter soon became pretty awkward

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was getting ready for his pre-match press conference when a reporter asked him for a selfie. The journalist then struggled to take the picture, leading to an awkward encounter as a stone-faced Pep waited for the ordeal to be over. You can feel his embarrassment!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City face a gruelling schedule and are travelling all over the continent in the coming weeks. Their Champions League fixture against Copenhagen is followed by a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

1258 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 40%Manchester City
  • 28%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 3%Liverpool
  • 30%Other team
1258 Votes
Find your new favourite players to play with on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW