WATCH: Arsenal star Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Charles Watts
17:20 GMT+3 17/11/2022
Bukayo Saka BigShoe
Bukayo Saka has teamed up with charity organisation BigShoe to cover 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano, Nigeria.
  • 120 children had surgeries thanks to the partnership
  • The surgeries took place in mid-October
  • BigShoe has helped more than 1,600 children around the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal star, whose parents both come from Nigeria, teamed up with the charity to help change the lives of the children who were all suffering from diseases such as inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias and brain tumours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking about his link-up with BigShoe, Saka said: "I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children's lives easier and better through these surgeries."

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal winger is currently in Qatar with England preparing for their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.

