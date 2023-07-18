WATCH: Andre Onana is heading to Manchester! Inter star boards flight from Italy ahead of €55m Man Utd move

Andre Onana is set to board a plane destined for the United Kingdom, as his Manchester United move draws closer.

Onana set to fly to Manchester

Move from Inter nears completion

United unveiling to happen soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana was captured on a video, later posted on social media arriving at Caselle Airport near Turin to catch a flight to Manchester, with his transfer from Inter to United now virtually sealed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper is set to cost United €51 million (£43.8m/$57.3m) in an initial fee, plus an extra €4m (£3.4m/$4.5m) in add-ons. The video showed Onana and his entourage disembarking from the back of a car and entering the airport. He will complete the formalities of his move to Old Trafford on Wednesday before being unveiled as a United player.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? He must pass a medical at United's training ground and sign all the relevant documents, before posing for official photographs. It's then expected he will join the club's pre-season tour squad in heading out to the USA.