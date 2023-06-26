WATCH: Andre Onana is a baller! Man Utd goalkeeper target finishes like a No.9 and calls out Denzel Dumfries

Andre Onana, who continues to be linked with Manchester United, has been showing that he knows how to score goals, as well as keep them out.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international is a goalkeeper by trade – one good enough to have graced the Champions League final with Inter in 2022-23 and to have generated talk of a big-money move to Old Trafford being completed in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has shown, however, that he can finish like a No.9 when leaving his role between the sticks and taking on the challenge of delivering in the final third.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana produced a composed finish during a summer kickabout with friends that saw him donning the No.94 jersey. The Inter star could not resist calling out a club colleague either, with his Instagram post tagged with the message: “Mamma miaa. Denzel Dumfries it is the last time I teach you how to score.”

WHAT NEXT? Netherlands international right-back Dumfries, who has also been linked with United in the past, registered two goals for Inter through 51 appearances last season. It remains to be seen if he will take in another outing alongside Onana in Milan, with a switch to England potentially on the cards as the Premier League heavyweights look to bring in a suitable successor to David de Gea.