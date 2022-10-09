WATCH: Gone in 60 seconds! Martinelli finishes flowing Arsenal move inside first minute against Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli got Arsenal off to the perfect start in their Premier League meeting with Liverpool, with the deadlock broken inside 60 seconds.

Gunners burst out of the blocks

Brazilian forward provides finishing touch

Visitors immediately on back foot

WHAT HAPPENED? The visitors had been looking to get onto the front foot early on at Emirates Stadium, but their attack broke down and the Gunners sprang out on the counter. Bukayo Saka drove the home side forward, moved the ball on to Martin Odegaard and he teed up Martinelli to complete a flowing move with a low finish under the onrushing Alisson - with the goal given after a VAR offside check.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli’s goal for the Gunners was their first against Liverpool in seven meetings between the two clubs, with that run stretching back to September 2020.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal entered a home date with Liverpool full of confidence, with seven wins from eight games at the start of the 2022-23 season leaving them at the top of the Premier League table.