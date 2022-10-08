Wanderers FC at Forge FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign concludes its regular season this weekend as Wanderers FC face off with Forge FC in a closing encounter.
The hosts are safe and sound in the top four, and looking to warm up for the semi-finals in style - and against the side rooted near the foot of the table, they might just fancy their chances.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
How to watch Wanderers at Forge on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the game on Fox Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 5, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Wanderers squad & team news
With only a dismal Edmonton clocking a worse season overall than Wanderers, it has been a tough time for the men from Halifax.
They'll hope they can sign off on a positive note, and give themselves something to build upon heading into next year's campaign.
Forge squad and team news
Whatever the result here, Forge know they are heading to the semi-finals, with two more matches to come at the very least.
Get through a double-legged last four tie, and they have a shot at silverware. They'll want all the momentum they can muster.
