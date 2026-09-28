How to buy Volkanovski vs Evloev UFC 333 tickets: Abu Dhabi Dates, ticket prices & more

UFC 333 heads to Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026, at the Etihad Arena. The stacked card features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week returns with high-stakes championship battles. The co-main event sees bantamweight champion Petr Yan defend his crown against rival Merab Dvalishvili in a blockbuster trilogy bout.

GOAL brings you all the details on dates, venue information, and pricing. Here is how you can secure your UFC 333 tickets right now.

When is UFC 333?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy UFC 333 tickets?

Primary tickets for UFC 333 are available through official ticketing outlets including Ticketmaster UAE and the Etihad Arena box office.

If listings on the official site are sold out, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are UFC 333 tickets?

Official ticket prices for UFC 333 start at AED 1,368 on Ticketmaster UAE and the official venue website.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, with prices starting from AED1,180.

Everything you need to know about UFC 333

UFC 333 marks another massive chapter in Abu Dhabi combat sports history. Hosted at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the event serves as the centerpiece of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

The main event features Alexander Volkanovski defending his UFC featherweight championship against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev. Volkanovski aims to solidify his legacy against one of the division's top grappling specialists.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his title against former champion Merab Dvalishvili in a highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Main card highlights include:

Featherweight Title Bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs Aaron Pico

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs Azamat Murzakanov

Doors open at 5:00 PM local time. Fans planning to attend are advised to act quickly to guarantee seats for one of the year biggest fight spectacles.