'Come with violence!' - Man Utd legend Roy Keane slams 'useless' West Ham and makes bizarre 'like they're in Starbucks' jibe

West Ham tumbled out of the FA Cup against Manchester United, with Roy Keane accusing them of being “useless” and chatting as if “in Starbucks”.

Hammers took the lead at Old Trafford

Ended up suffering 3-1 defeat

Red Devils icon critical of attitude

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers took the lead during an all-Premier League fifth round clash at Old Trafford, with Said Benrahma firing them in front early in the second half. David Moyes’ men were, however, to suffer a dramatic collapse against the newly-crowned Carabao Cup winners, with an own goal from Nayef Aguerd and late efforts from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred condemning them to a 3-1 defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: United legend Keane was critical of the Hammers afterwards, telling ITV Sport of their defensive deficiencies: “They're having a little discussion, like they're in Starbucks. Come and take people out - come with violence. That's your job! Defensively West Ham were shocking. Absolutely useless second half. They gave up three goals. Give United all the credit for the reaction, we said that at half time, the really good teams find a way to win. That's what they've done. Set piece delivery, we saw that at the weekend. Contribution from subs, Fred scoring. No surprises what we've seen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In-form United found a way of getting the job done against West Ham, with Keane laughing off any suggestion that he feared for them once falling behind – with the Irishman eager to point out that any teams wasting chances at Old Trafford are unlikely to prosper. He added: “I've seen it all before. They come, get a bit giddy, have opportunities. Loads of teams do it, not just West Ham. The Spurs' of this world. They come to Old Trafford, have a little bit of possession, have two chances and are all excited. They get plaudits and then end up getting beaten.”

WHAT NEXT? United, who remain in the hunt for Europa League glory and may yet figure in the Premier League title picture, have been drawn against Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.