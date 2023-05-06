Vinicius Junior is outrageous! Real Madrid star shreds Osasuna with incredible dribble and assist in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior executed one of the most electric moves of his career in the opening minutes of the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

Real Madrid hunting for silverware

Vinicius Junior turns on the style

Assists Rodrygo two minutes after kick-off

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior dribbled past two defenders to the byline before sweeping a low pass across the box and onto the path of fellow Brazilian forward Rodrygo, who scored to put Real Madrid ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have been frustrated at many points this season, particularly in La Liga where Barcelona are set to win the title. But if they can win the Copa del Rey and Champions League, it would wash away most of their shortcomings elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has continued his rise to one of the best football players in the world. There are very few active attackers with the type of explosiveness he possesses.

DID YOU KNOW? The quick goal was the earliest strike in a Copa del Rey final since Raul Tamudo for Espanyol against Real Zaragoza in 2006, and the fastest by a Real Madrid player since Barinaga against Valencia in 1946.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos will meet Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.