Vinicius Junior's friend mocked with banana by security in racism incident before Brazil's match against Guinea

Vinicius Junior's friend, Felipe Silva, was the target of a racist incident prior to Brazil's friendly against Guinea.

The match was actually billed as an anti-racism friendly, in which Brazil wore an all-black kit for the first time in their history. Vinicius has repeatedly been a victim of racism in Spain, and was recently inundated with messages of support from across the football world after he was targeted by Valencia fans during a league match in May.

Globo, now reports that, prior to Brazil's game, Felipe Silva was targeted by a security guard as he entered Espanyol's stadium in Barcelona.

SIlva, who also works as Vinicius' advisor, was approached by the security guard, who pulled out a banana and pointed at him. He is alleged to have said: "Hands up, this is my gun for you."

Videos have since circulated on social media showing Silva and his entourage confronting a group of security guards, seemingly asking for an explanation.

Brazil won the game 4-1 thanks to goals from Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Vinicius. It remains to be seen if the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

After the game Vinicius posted the following on Twitter: "While I was playing with the already historic black shirt and getting emotional, my friend was humiliated and mocked at the entrance to the stadium.

"The treatment was sad, at all times they doubted the surreal scene that happened. Backstage is disgusting. But to make everything public, I ask those responsible: where are the security camera footage?"

Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "The fight against racism, a crime that needs to stop all over the world, is also why we are here. The same reason FIFA President Gianni Infantino came here from Zurich. And that was also why our team played the first half of the match in black.

"It's a manifesto, it's a flag, it's a mission to banish from world football not only racism, but any and all forms of violence, inside and outside stadiums. We have received the solidarity of all our fellow Federations and Confederations around the world, wanting to join Brazil in this fight. And today, once again, another criminal was publicly exposed."