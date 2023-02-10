Vinicius Junior calls for Spain to step up punishment after fellow Brazilian racially abused at basketball game

Vincius Junior has urged the Spanish authorities to crack down on racial abuse after a fellow Brazilian athlete was targeted in a basketball game.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian basketball player Yago Dos Santos faced the brunt of racial abuse during his team's EuroCup defeat at Joventut Badalona on Tuesday. A Joventut fan was caught on camera repeatedly shouting "monkey" at the Ratiopharm Ulm player. Vinicius, who has been racially abused on a number of occasions, took to Twitter to appeal to the Spanish authorities to inflict severe punishment on the offenders.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Let's start to punish those people or we'll go back to how it was before. But as long as we don't do anything, we'll continue fighting for ourselves," the footballer tweeted in response to the latest racist incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius was subject to racist chants from a section of the home support in Real Madrid's 1-0 league defeat at Real Mallorca on Sunday. Previously, Atletico Madrid fans hung a mannequin wearing his shirt off a bridge in the Spanish capital along with a banner which read: "Madrid hates Real". La Liga have filed six complaints so far in a legal court, three of them have been dismissed, while two are sub-judice.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius will be in action with Real Madrid on Sunday in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal.