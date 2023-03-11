Vinicius Junior calls out La Liga inconsistency as Real Madrid star feels he's treated unfairly with fouls

Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga referees for unfair treatment after several decisions in Real Madrid's win against Espanyol went against him.

Vinicius Junior feels unfairly treated

Believes refs are more lenient with other players

Comments come amid calls for more protection

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior was incensed with the refereeing decisions in Real Madrid's win over Espanyol on Saturday. The winger hit out at the consistency of decision making, suggesting he is punished far easier than players who foul him.

WHAT HE SAID: "When the others foul, they don't get a yellow card," Vinicius said after the game. "When I do the first one, yellow for me. I don't want them to protect me, I want them to whistle what it is. They commit 15 fouls and get a card in the 89th minute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian winger is somewhat of a talisman for Real Madrid, but has been on the end of horrific racial and personal abuse this season. He usually answers his critics on the pitch, however many people, including Barcelona manager Xavi, believe he deserves more protection from referees.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS & REAL MADRID? After a stellar performance at Anfield, Vinicius and Co. just have to close the job against Liverpool in the Champions League on March 15, and they lead the tie 5-2 on aggregate.