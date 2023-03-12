Vincent Kompany's Premier League-bound Burnley placed under transfer embargo

Burnley have been hit with a transfer ban by the English Football League (EFL) for submitting their accounts late.

WHAT HAPPENED? Burnley released a statement on Sunday night after being informed by the EFL that they have been placed under an immediate transfer embargo. Clubs can be punished with embargoes if they fail to fulfil Financial Fair Play requirements, under the league's jurisdiction. The Championship side have explained that the delay is due to their recent change in auditors, but club officials are confident the situation will soon be resolved and the embargo will be lifted.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In our continued efforts to improve and move forward Burnley Football Club we made the decision to change our auditors in November and the transition has taken longer than we anticipated," a statement read. "We can confirm that we have provided draft accounts and financial information to the EFL’s Club Financial Reporting Unit and we continue to have regular dialogue with the unit to ensure we remain as open and as transparent and answer any questions the League may have.

"We believe the EFL will have no issue with the detail of our accounts other than their late submission and fully understand and support their position and efforts to sanction any club who fails to comply with any of their regulations.

"Both the Club and our new auditors are confident this can be resolved swiftly and we hope our submission will be made next month at which point the embargo will be lifted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vincent Kompany's team are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and on course to gain promotion to the Premier League. They have lost just two of their 36 matches in the second tier this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? Before they can get the transfer situation sorted out, Burnley will take on Hull City in the Championship on March 15.