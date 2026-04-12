Kalmar suffered a 3-2 loss to Jörgendins on Sunday at the 3 Arena in the Swedish League, with Moroccan international Ashraf Dari starting for the hosts.

Al Ahly loanee Ashraf Dari started for Kalmar and made a notable impact on the contest.

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Jordens started brightly, taking the lead in the second minute through Bo Asulf Hegland and doubling their advantage in the seventh via Kristian Lian.

Kalmar hit back quickly, pulling one back through Charlie Rosenqvist in the 16th minute and then levelling in the 29th minute. Moroccan centre-back Ashraf Dari rose highest to meet a cross and powered a precise header into the net.

When a draw seemed inevitable, Jörgenfors struck again in the 85th minute through Lian, who then missed a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time, failing to add a third.

It was Dari’s second appearance for Kalmar, following his debut in which he had inadvertently scored an own goal.

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