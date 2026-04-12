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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Manchester City fan taunts Arsenal

Chelsea vs Manchester City
Chelsea
Manchester City
Premier League
Arsenal
England

Manchester City beat Chelsea 3–0 in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

In the 69th minute, a City supporter pulled a playful stunt aimed at provoking Arsenal ahead of the sides’ upcoming meeting.

With City three goals to the good, the Sky Blue supporter held aloft a bottle bearing the Arsenal crest and pretended to drink from it in a playful dig.

Some saw the gesture as a playful dig at Arsenal, who visit the Etihad Stadium next Sunday in Round 33.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League with 70 points, six clear of City, who have a game in hand against Crystal Palace.

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