VIDEO: Lucy Bronze juggling, wild Chloe Kelly celebrations & dead pan Leah Williamson - Lionesses deliver basketball ‘trick shots’ during Euro 2025 trophy bid

England aces have been showing off their trick shot skills, with Lucy Bronze, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Leah Williamson among those to get involved.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Lionesses are currently in Switzerland on European Championship duty. Sarina Wiegman’s star-studded squad is attempting to defend a continental crown that they claimed on home soil back in 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

A mixed start to another major tournament has been made, with a disappointing defeat to France being followed by a crushing 4-0 victory over the Netherlands. Wiegman is trying to ensure that her players remain relaxed and occupied behind the scenes.

DID YOU KNOW?

That process has included a spot of basketball, with everyone happy to get involved with “trick shots”. Chelsea defender Bronze set an early standard when juggling three balls and tossing all of them into the net.

Manchester United midfielder Toone bounced a ball in, Arsenal forward Kelly was involved in wild celebrations with club colleagues Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, while captain Leah Williamson went dead pan before cracking a smile alongside Alex Greenwood.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND?

England will be back in action on Sunday when facing Wales in their final group game of Euro 2025. A positive result there will see them into the quarter-finals and keep them on course for another shot at ultimate glory.