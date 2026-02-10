VIDEO: Liam Rosenior gives verdict on his first month in charge of Chelsea & reacts to Cole Palmer's return to form

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has been reflecting on his first month in charge of the Blues, insisting that there's been "pleasing signs" before praising the players for their attitude towards the multitude of team meetings he's held. The former Strasbourg head coach has also been encouraged by Cole Palmer's upturn in form and hopes to see more of the same going forward.