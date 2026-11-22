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Cole Palmer was involved in an angry confrontation with injured team-mate Joao Pedro following Chelsea's embarrassing home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday. Tensions boiled over at Stamford Bridge as the Blues suffered a second-half collapse that left fans and players alike reeling from the result.

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Tensions boil over at full-time

Chelsea's afternoon unravelled despite Emmanuel Emegha opening the scoring in the 25th minute. Noah Okafor equalised three minutes later before Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Leeds ahead eight minutes into the second half, sparking a late surge capped by Okafor's second and a stoppage-time solo goal from Brenden Aaronson.

As players left the pitch, The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson noted an "angry exchange" between Palmer and injured striker Pedro. Social media footage showed Palmer speaking with a hand covering his mouth before Pedro placed his hands on his team-mate's shoulders and shrugged, prompting the England international to walk away unhappy.

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Alonso addresses post-match flashpoint

In his post-match press conference, a journalist suggested the disagreement started when Pedro tried to persuade a reluctant Palmer to applaud the home supporters. Manager Xabi Alonso played down the incident while acknowledging the mood around Stamford Bridge.

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Alonso said: "No, we were disappointed, the fans were disappointed because the expectations from them are high and we feel sorry for them and we need to go through together and to find solutions to that and now, as I said, for sure it’s not the easiest moment.

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"It’s a fragile moment but we need to work together and stick together because there is still so long way to go."

Mounting pressure on Alonso's struggling Blues

The heavy defeat extends a poor run for Alonso's side, who have won just one of their last five matches. Worse still, the result propelled Leeds above Chelsea in the Premier League table.

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Palmer played all 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge without inspiring a response during a dismal second half. Meanwhile, Brazil international Pedro has now missed five consecutive games with a thigh injury, depriving the Blues of an important attacking outlet.

Alonso must quickly restore harmony inside the dressing room before Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Friday. Navigating what he termed a "fragile moment" and eliminating public frustration between players will be crucial if the Blues are to halt their slide and meet high supporter expectations.

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Returning Pedro to full fitness is another pressing concern ahead of Friday's match. Although Chelsea had hoped the striker would feature after the international break, Alonso revealed on Friday that he had still not resumed training, leaving his availability against Forest in doubt.