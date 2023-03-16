Victor Osimhen dreams beyond Napoli: Striker wants either Premier League or Bayern Munich transfer

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League with two clubs interested, but would also be open to joining Bayern Munich.

Osimhen wants Premier League move

Man Utd and Chelsea pushing

Bayern Munich priced out of deal for now

WHAT HAPPENED? Having established himself as one of the most exciting strikers to watch on the planet right now, and undoubtedly one for the future, it's not a surprise to see Osimhen dominate the headlines. Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are pushing to strike a deal for the Nigerian forward, whose dream is to play in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But while all the talk around Osimhen involves the lucrative English top flight, Bayern Munich is a club that also piques his interest. However, while he would be willing to join, the German giants do not believe the financial package to sign Osimhen is viable this summer, thus reducing the chances of him joining them anytime soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 24-year-old has been in sensational form this season, firing Napoli towards the Serie A title and helping them to progress to the Champions League quarter-final with a handful of goals across two legs against Eintracht Frankfurt.

United's search for a new centre forward is no secret, while Chelsea are buoyed by the unwavering ambition of their new ownership group, fronted by Todd Boehly.

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen has remained coy on his future in a bid to keep the focus on his current mission of getting Napoli over the line in Serie A, and taking them as far as possible in Europe.