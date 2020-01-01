Vertonghen agrees to stay at Tottenham until the end of the season

The Belgian defender has committed to seeing out the 2019-20 campaign at Spurs, but his future in north London remains up in the air

Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his existing contract at until the end of the season.

Vertonghen has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League since moving to Spurs from in 2013.

The 33-year-old has racked up 311 appearances for the club in total, scoring 12 goals, while forging a formidable partnership at the back with fellow countryman Toby Alderweireld.

However, the international's time in north London appears to be drawing to a close, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

Vertonghen dropped the biggest hint over his future yet in May as he revealed his ambition to learn another language while continuing to play in top-level European competition.

He told Play Sports Kot : "I want to play in Europe and learn another language. and are options. And the duration of the contract will also play a role."

Vertonghen was due to drop into the free agency pool at the end of the month, but Tottenham have at least managed to tie him down through to the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs confirmed that the ex-Ajax star and back-up goalkeeper Michel Vorm have committed to fresh terms on Monday.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "We can confirm that defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their existing contracts with the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

"Both players’ contracts were due to expire at the end of this month and this extension means they will now be available to play for us for the remainder of the current Premier League season."

Spurs have also revealed the extension of several loan deals, including Danny Rose's season-long stint at Newcastle.

The statement continues: "We have also agreed to extend the loans of Danny Rose ( ), Kyle Walker-Peters ( ), Jack Clarke and Luke Amos (both ), Brandon Austin (Viborg) and Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares) until the end of their respective league seasons."

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action when they play host to West Ham on Tuesday, in a must-win game for Jose Mourinho's men as they continue to chase down a top-four finish.