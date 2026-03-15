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Verona Genoa 16.9 GraficaCalciomercato

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Verona 0–2 Genoa, the match statistics

Match statistics.

VERONA 0–2 GENOA


Goalscorers: 17' (2nd half) Vitinha, 41' (2nd half) Oestigard


VERONA (3-5-2): Montipò; Nelsson, Edmundsson, Valentini; Oyegoke (replaced by Belghali 1' s.t.), Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Harroui (replaced by Suslov 20' s.t.), Frese (replaced by Sarr 40' s.t.); Bowie, Orban (from 41' s.t. Mosquera). Manager: Paolo Sammarco

Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Serie A
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Verona crest
Verona
VER


GENOA (3-5-2): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ellertsson, Malinovskyi (Amorim from 26’ 2nd half), Frendrup, Messias (Martin Caricol from 43’ 2nd half), Sabelli (Norton-Cuffy from 14’ 2nd half); Colombo (from 34' s.t. Ekhator), Ekuban (from 15' s.t. Vitinha). Manager: Daniele De Rossi.


Referee: Valerio Marini


Bookings: 6' first half Oyegoke, 31' first half Akpa Akpro, 36' second half Vitinha

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