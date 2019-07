Vermaelen joins Vissel Kobe from Barcelona

Thomas Vermaelen has called time on his five-year spell by joining Vissel Kobe on a deal that runs until December 2021.

The 33-year-old, whose career has been severely hampered by injuries, links up with former Barca team-mates Andres Iniesta and Sergi Samper, ex-Blaugrana man David Villa and one-time cohort Lukas Podolski.

More to follow...