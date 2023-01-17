VAR shocker! Cadiz demand final 9 minutes of La Liga clash with Elche is replayed after technology misses clear offside

La Liga side Cadiz have demanded the final minutes of their game with Elche be replayed after VAR didn't intervene as they conceded a late equaliser.

WHAT HAPPENED? VAR was again the subject of controversy after Cadiz felt as though the technology failed to correct a clear and obvious error in the form of an offside as they fell to a 1-1 draw with Elche in La Liga. As a result, the club have threatened legal action over the loss of the two points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Following the controversial stalemate, Cadiz released an official statement: "Today, January 17, 2023, the legal services of CÁDIZ CF SAD have submitted to the competent federative authorities, a brief challenging the meeting held before ELCHE, C.F., S.A.D, by virtue of which the annulment is requested of the well-deserved match and its resumption from minute 81 of it, at which time the refereeing team validated the goal scored by the ELCHE, C.F., S.A.D. D. Ezequiel Ponce, despite being preceded by a resounding and flagrant offside, not susceptible to interpretation, as shown by the images of the match."

It concluded with: "Quite the contrary, if necessary at the end of the season, depending on the sporting and economic damages that may be inferred from the final classification of CÁDIZ, C.F., S.A.D. In the First Division category, this Entity will evaluate the exercise of as many legal actions that assist it in Law, including the action of patrimonial responsibility against the persons, physical or legal, that in the last instance must respond for the damages and losses caused to CÁDIZ , C.F., S.A.D."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Highlights on La Liga's official YouTube channel show that Ezequiel Ponce came back from an offside position to help spark a move that he eventually finished off with a bullet header. Following the draw, Cadiz find themselves 18th in La Liga and firmly embroiled in a relegation battle with last-placed Elche, hence their anger at losing out on two points that could prove fatal at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CADIZ? Given the nature of the goal and the fact they have submitted such a serious complaint, a response dealing with the matter is expected in due course.