VAR controversially denies England penalty as Kane goes down at edge of box under Upamecano challenge

Harry Kane felt he was due a penalty after he went down around the France box under a challenge from Dayot Upamecano.

  • Kane went down near box
  • England believed he was fouled inside box
  • Challenge reviewed by VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? England called for a penalty when Kane tumbled to the ground around the box and the challenge was subject to a VAR review, but the referee dismissed the claims and let the game continue.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The referee deemed that there was not enough contact on the England striker and refused to give a foul. Additionally, the challenge may have occurred just outside of the box.

