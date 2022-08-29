Valencia sign Cavani on free transfer after striker's Man Utd exit

Valencia have completed the signing of veteran striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, the club announced Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay star has signed a two-year contract with the Spanish side, rejecting interest from Boca Juniors and Villarreal to join Los Che. He will earn around €2 million per season in La Liga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old was snapped up in a free transfer after he left Manchester United during the summer. Cavani's contract at Old Trafford came to an end at the end of last season and he described it as a "bitter" closing to his career at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA? Cavani's signing was announced less than 30 minutes before the team's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan could make his debut on Sunday when they host Getafe.