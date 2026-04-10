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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Utter secrecy… How is Barcelona negotiating with Álvarez away from Atlético’s gaze?

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
J. Alvarez
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Argentina

The Catalan club has identified its preferred striker

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is keeping his options open, and his future remains uncertain, but at Barcelona the decision has been made: the Argentine remains their top priority in the search for a striker this summer.

As Catalan newspaper SPORT notes, his free-kick for Atlético in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final merely confirmed his ability; the goal did not surprise anyone at Barça, who have monitored his progress for years.

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Meanwhile, FIFA has hinted at its stance on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Since the start of the season, the player’s agents and Barcelona’s sporting management have maintained constant, confidential contact to lay the groundwork for a future move, with both parties—including sporting director Deco—eager to keep the talks under the radar to avoid unsettling Atlético Madrid.

All talks have been conducted by phone to maintain strict confidentiality.

Despite several meetings between the clubs this season, there have been no face-to-face discussions about the transfer. Rumours of a sit-down in Saudi Arabia were swiftly shot down.

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