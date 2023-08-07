Are USWNT ‘unlikeable’ & in danger of becoming ‘irrelevant’? Ex-USMNT star Alexi Lalas sticks the boot in after shock 2023 Women’s World Cup exit

The USWNT have become “unlikeable” and “risk becoming irrelevant” following a forgettable showing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, says Alexi Lalas.

Defending champions dumped out in 2023

Worst showing at FIFA's flagship event

Much to be done on and off the field

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States headed into that competition as defending champions, having captured a global crown in 2015 and 2019, but are heading home from their latest tournament outing after suffering a shock last-16 defeat to Sweden. The USWNT, who stumbled their way through the group stage, crashed out following a dramatic penalty shootout against the Swedes. Plenty have taken great delight at seeing them come unstuck – including many in the States – with Lalas sounding a warning to those looking to fight fires in the present and rebuild for the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lalas posted on Twitter in response to a “weird watching Americans celebrate an American loss” comment: “Don’t kill the messenger. This #USWNT is polarizing. Politics, causes, stances, & behaviour have made this team unlikeable to a portion of America. This team has built its brand and has derived its power from being the best/winning. If that goes away they risk becoming irrelevant.”

WHAT NEXT? The United States have plenty of talent within their ranks, but some of the characters in their squad can be a little divisive. They have also enjoyed an era of dominance in the women’s game that rivals are taking pleasure from seeing come to a close.