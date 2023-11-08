USWNT star Catarina Macario left out of Chelsea's 2023-24 Champions League squad amid uncertainty surrounding her recovery from ACL injury

USWNT star Catarina Macario has been left out of Chelsea's 2023-24 Champions League squad.

Macario signed for Chelsea in summer

Yet to make debut for the club

Hasn't played in well over a year

WHAT HAPPENED? Macario left Lyon in June before signing for Chelsea, penning a three-year contract with Emma Hayes' side. However, the 24-year-old has yet to make her debut for the Blues as she continues to recover from a cruciate ligament knee injury. No timeframe has been given for Macario's return to the pitch and uncertainty is beginning to grow over her fitness, with Chelsea now taking the decision to leave her out of their 2023-24 Champions League group stage squad - which has been officially submitted to UEFA.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Macario was omitted from Hayes' 24-player group along with Katerina Svitkova. If Chelsea manage to reach the knockout stage, Macario would only be able to force her way into the squad if Hayes were to drop someone from her A list.

DID YOU KNOW? The last time supporters saw Macario in action was way back on June 1, 2022 - when she was subbed off just 13 minutes into Lyon's domestic clash with Issy. The USWNT forward confirmed that she had suffered an ACL tear a few days later, and started an extensive rehabilitation programme. Macario missed the entire 2022-23 season due to the issue before being ruled out of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the USWNT slumping to their worst-ever finish in her absence.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Chelsea FC

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have been drawn in Group D in this season's Champions League alongside Real Madrid, Hacken and Paris FC. Hayes will take her side to Spain for their opening game against Madrid on November 15.