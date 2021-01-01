USWNT duo Mewis and Lavelle leave Manchester City to return to NWSL

The World Cup winners will go back to the United States, with Mewis to play for the North Carolina Courage while Lavelle joins OL Reign

U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) duo Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle have left Manchester City and returned to the United States after a year in the Women’s Super League.

Mewis will play for the North Carolina Courage again, the club where she won five trophies before her move overseas last summer, and has signed a contract until 2023.

Lavelle will join up with her new OL Reign team-mates after Washington Spirit traded her to the Tacoma-based club last August.

What has been said?

“I’m so grateful for my time here in Manchester,” Mewis, who scored in City’s Women’s FA Cup triumph at Wembley in November, said.

“To the fans - thank you so much for your undying support. I have loved representing this club and wish that we could have played in front of you all this season.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff and front office for making my time here so enjoyable and beneficial. I would be honoured to return to the club someday in the future.

“Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and bringing me here to Manchester during such an uncertain time in the world. I’m a Man City fan for life!”

“I’d like to thank the front office and coaching staff for the opportunity to compete and grow in a world class environment,” Lavelle added. “It’s been an honour to work alongside some of the best players and teammates in the world.

“For everything soccer has given me, one of my favourite things is the friendships and I’m leaving City having met some of the best friends I could have ever asked for. I wish the club endless success in the future and will be a City fan for life now.”

Returning to the NWSL

The 2021 NWSL season started over the weekend, while Mewis and Lavelle were playing their final games for City in the FA Cup, a 5-1 triumph over West Ham.

Incidentally, the Courage and the Reign started their season against each other, playing out a goalless draw.

Mewis is expected to make her return to action in North Carolina on Friday 28 May, against Racing Louisville. The midfielder heads back home having made a serious impression in England, imposing herself on the WSL and playing a key role in City’s second-placed finish, as well as their FA Cup success. She was named in Goal’s 2020-21 WSL team of the season.

Lavelle, meanwhile, is expected to make her debut for OL Reign on May 20 against her former club, Washington Spirit.

The 26-year-old had a difficult time with City, the first half of her season in particular plagued by injury. However, her talent is unquestionable, with OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore saying: “We believe Rose has the ability to be the best player in the world. She is an extraordinary talent that is the perfect fit for our long-term vision for the team.

Article continues below

“From the moment the trade became a possibility last year we have been focused on finding a way to bring her to the club. We are thrilled to add her to the squad and believe she can play a key role in our efforts to compete for a championship this season.”

The Reign will pay $100,000 to Spirit in conjunction with Lavelle’s return to the league, as part of the trade made last year.

Further reading