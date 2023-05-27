USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe stuns with three assists as OL Reign win 4-1 against Angel City

Megan Rapinoe was the architect of an incredible win for OL Reign by grabbing three assists as they beat Angel City 4-1 on Saturday.

Rapinoe set up three goals

Helped OL Reign to 4-1 win

Seattle side joint-top of table

WHAT HAPPENED? After Angel City took the lead after 27 minutes, USWNT icon Rapinoe helped her team pull level when she teed up Elyse Bennet. Shortly after the break, the 37-year-old set up Veronica Latsko to put the Seattle team ahead and then the same duo linked up again two minutes later to make it 3-1. Canada hero Quinn then chipped in with a fourth as Reign stayed level on points with Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave and Gotham at the top of the National Women's Soccer League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe's awesome display makes her just the fifth player in the history of the NWSL to set up three goals in a single game. The last player to do so was Kristie Mewis for Houston in 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR OL REIGN? Rapinoe and her co-stars are in action again in midweek when they take on San Diego Wave.