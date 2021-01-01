USWNT legend Lloyd earns landmark 300th cap against Sweden

Only two players in history have made more international appearances than the veteran goalscorer

United States Women's National Team legend Carli Lloyd reached a triple century of appearances on Saturday as she started for her nation against Sweden.

Lloyd continues to form a key part of the reigning World Cup champions' plans even at the age of 38.

And she is now part of one of international football's most exclusive clubs after earning her 300th cap.

Three hundred and counting

The Gotham City forward received the nod to lead the line up front for the USWNT in Saturday's friendly at home to Sweden.

It was her 300th game for the side at senior level, a milestone that only two other players in history have reached - both former team-mates of Lloyd's.

Kristine Lilly holds the record in both the women and men's game with 354 caps, the last of which came in 2010.

Christie Pierce then follows in second having accrued 311 appearances between 1997 and 2015.

Lloyd also ranks sixth in all-time international goals scored with 124 to date.

In men's football, Egypt idol Ahmed Hassan holds the record for most caps with 184 for the north African country.

That mark looks set to fall at some point in the coming months, though, as three active players - Bader Al-Mutawa of Kuwait (181), Oman's Ahmed Mubarak and Spain star

Sergio Ramos (both on 180) - follow in close pursuit.

More to come?

While Lloyd is set to turn 39 in July, she has no plans to hang up her boots just yet.

“I’ve never felt this fit in my career,” Lloyd told the LA Times prior to Saturday's clash.

“When I have my back up against the wall, coach benches me, things aren’t going we well on the field with the team, that’s where I take it two to three notches higher,” she said.

“Some people crumble under the pressure but I absolutely love it.

“I just love proving people wrong. I love defying odds.”

“I’ve never felt this explosive. My game has evolved over the years and I’ve become smarter tactically as well.”

