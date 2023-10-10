'This is so fun!' - USMNT star Yunus Musah adjusting to life with AC Milan faster than even he expected

Yunus Musah says that life at AC Milan has started better than he expected as he has already made a bigger impact than he thought he would.

WHAT HAPPENED? After being eased into the Milan XI for the first few weeks of the season, Musah has played more minutes over the last month in both Serie A and the Champions League. He started against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, before setting up Christian Pulisic's winner in Saturday's crazy 1-0 win over Genoa, keeping Milan at the top of the league.

Having made the move from Valencia this summer, Musah knew he'd have to be patient, and the U.S. men's national team midfielder says it's all happened very suddenly - not that he's complaining!

WHAT THEY SAID: "I knew I had to be patient when I got there, and then, all of a sudden, things happen really fast where all of a sudden I was coming on for more minutes and then I was starting in different roles and getting confidence from the manager, the fans, the team. Things went really fast and I started starting a few games and I can't say that it's not been ideal. This is so fun, to be playing so many games and now getting game time, winning games. Yeah, it's been a very fun process. I'm enjoying being at the club."

He continued: "I feel like every player will agree, you want to come in, starting games all the time, scoring goals, and just shining at the beginning. I had to be patient. I thought I'd have to be even more patient than I've been! I didn't expect to be starting so many games right now, to be honest with you. With patience, things come and I'm happy that things came quickly. The manager has been helping me a lot as well. He's helping me adapt to the system, the different roles and ultimately helping me to become a better player. That's one of the ultimate goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah has played in a slightly deeper role for Milan than he generally has with the USMNT, where Tyler Adams is generally there to protect the backline. In his first few weeks in the Milan team, he's already learned plenty about the more defensive side of the game as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.

"When you're receiving the ball deeper and you're constructing and starting the build-up, I feel like it's an area of the field that's delicate. You have to try and play simple. I have to simplify my game and try and play simple, one-two touch. You're not in the pockets as you are when you're playing higher so you're close to goal and you're trying to play simple, one or two touch and you feel people pressing you from behind. Defensively, also, it's more of a role where you're not pressing high because you're not as high up the field but you're closing lines, helping the centerbacks, things like that."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? Musah is with the USMNT for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Ghana.