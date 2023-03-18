Tim Weah carried off pitch with worrisome injury right before joining USMNT for Nations League

Tim Weah was forced out of Lille's 2-0 win over Toulouse with an injury in stoppage time in what could be a blow for the U.S. men's national team.

Weah carried off with injury

Occurred in stoppage time of 2-0 win

USMNT set to face Grenada and El Salvador

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah was forced out in the 94th minute with Lille maintaining a one-goal lead as he was replaced by Samuel Ramet due to an apparent injury. Lille went on to score again, with Mohamed Bayo netting in the 11th minute of stoppage time to seal the 2-0 victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury comes just days before Weah is set to report to USMNT camp in Orlando ahead of Nations League matches. The injury will almost certainly leave the U.S. missing yet another World Cup veteran, with Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Josh Sargent among those missing out.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT will first head to Grenada on Friday for their first match of the window before hosting El Salvador three days later in Orlando.