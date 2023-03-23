USMNT target Folarin Balogun laughs at the drama! Striker posts picture purportedly in Florida heat with England ties coming apart

Striker Folarin Balogun is making light of his reported trip to the United States after leaving England youth team duty.

Balogun snubbed from England squad

Initially joined up with England U21s

Now apparently in United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal loanee, who is tearing up Ligue 1 this year at Reims, has leaned into rumors that he will spurn England and Nigeria and commit to the USMNT. In his latest social media post, apparently taken in Florida near Stars and Stripes camp, he wrote "This heat! 😮‍💨" along with a picture of him sweating post-workout.

It's his third recent post that has lifted United States hope he might join the team, while USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson confirmed his staff is actively recruiting the attacker.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A workout right after injury claims with the Three Lions is hardly damning, but it could still stoke hard feelings in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, Balogun made a cryptic comment about needing to be appreciated and then shared a photo from Orlando, which raised speculation that he might observe nearby USMNT training.

WHAT'S NEXT? Further subtle messages will likely appear on social media from the forward, but the big question is whether he will outright commit to the USMNT during this international break, or backtrack on the suggestion that he will join the Stars and Stripes.