USMNT striker Daryl Dike facing nine months on the sidelines as West Brom confirm he will undergo surgery after horror injury

USMNT striker Daryl Dike could face up to nine months on the sidelines as West Brom confirm the striker will undergo surgery after a horror injury.

Daryl hurt his Achilles against Stoke City

Set to undergo surgery

Might miss up to nine months of action

WHAT HAPPENED? West Brom's 2-1 victory against Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday was overshadowed as their frontman had to be stretchered off in first-half stoppage time after he injured his Achilles.

Daryl dropped onto the pitch without anyone around and was in severe pain as he made his way out of the ground in tears. After checks and scans, it has been revealed that the player is definitely out for the season and could miss up to nine months of action.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from West Brom was released to share an update about the injury, which read: "Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for six to nine months after suffering an Achilles tendon injury at Stoke City on Saturday. A scan has since confirmed surgery is required to repair a full rupture of the USA international’s right Achilles, after which he will begin his rehabilitation. Albion’s medical and sports science teams will provide Dike with all the support he requires to return to full fitness later this year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Soon after signing with the Baggies from Orlando City in January 2022, Dike picked up a hamstring injury which saw him miss the final four months of last season. After recovering, he suffered a thigh setback at the beginning of this season which ruled him out for a few months, until he returned to action in November. Since then, Dike has scored seven goals in 22 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? West Brom have to plan the rest of the season without Dike and might sign a replacement in the next transfer window. But in the short term, their focus remains on their trip to Blackpool on Wednesday in the Championship.