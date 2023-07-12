'Nice to be back!' - USMNT star Sergino Dest reports to Barcelona pre-season in high spirits despite Premier League transfer rumours

USMNT star Sergino Dest reported to Barcelona pre-season in high spirits, despite ongoing rumours linking him with a Premier League switch.

Dest returned to Barcelona for pre-season

Club want to offload Dest

Premier League clubs interested in him

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender returned to Barcelona training on the first day of pre-season after a disastrous loan spell with AC Milan, which ultimately saw the Italian club refuse to trigger their €20 million (£17.1m) buy option. Nonetheless, Dest looked upbeat as he did light training with the ball and even posed for selfies with his teammates during the medical portion of the day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona remain keen to sell him to generate funds and have even slashed their asking price to €17m (£15m/$19m) to attract potential buyers. According to Mundo Deportivo, Fulham and Crystal Palace are considering moves for Dest to shore up their defence.

WHAT NEXT? Although the two Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in Dest, no formal offers have arrived. Hence, according to Sport, Barcelona coach Xavi remains open to giving him a chance in pre-season. If he can prove his mettle in the friendlies then he might be given a chance to stay.