Impressing already! USMNT star Christian Pulisic praised by AC Milan boss Stefano Piolo after bright start to life following Chelsea move

USMNT footballer Christian Pulisic has been praised by AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli as the former Chelsea player enjoys bright start to life in Italy.

Pulisic earns Pioli's trust

Grabbed two assists on debut

Coach impressed with his "unpredictability"

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward had an impressive outing against FC Lumezzane as he racked up two assists in Milan's 6-0 win over the Serie D side. He put his versatility to good use and his movements in the attacking third caught the attention of manager Pioli. The 24-year-old was deployed as a winger, central striker and wing-back by different managers during his stint at Chelsea and Pioli hinted that he could also try him in a few positions to make the most of his "unpredictability".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pulisic always does the right thing at the right time, and it all becomes easier when you have a player like him. He can play in different roles. He is smart and strong in one vs. one situations. He is different from his team-mates and I believe he can give unpredictability in a defined tactical system," he told Sky Italia before departing for the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's former team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also moved to Milan and Pioli lavished praise on the midfielder too.

"Loftus-Cheek is a strong player, he combines technique and physicality. His late runs can be crucial. We want to dominate and try to play entertaining football with more attacking players who can be decisive in the final third, something we may have lacked in the past," he stated.

The 57-year-old manager admitted that he expects more from Rafael Leao and views Mike Maignan as the new leader after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Ibra was the leader of this team; nobody can really replace him, but if I have to name one, I’d say Mike Maignan. He has mentality and determination and a contagious obsession about being the best. He’s a reference point. (But) I expect a further step forward after seeing him (Leao) in training. He has room for improvement and can reach an even higher level," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? AC Milan will play their first friendly in the United States against Real Madrid on Sunday before facing Juventus and Barcelona respectively.