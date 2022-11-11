Just nine days to go! USMNT's MLS-based stars among first players to arrive in Qatar for World Cup
- USMNT players touch down in Doha
- MLS-based stars among first to arrive
- U.S. to face Wales, England and Iran
WHAT HAPPENED? The team's MLS-based players: Jesus Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin, Cristian Roldan and Shaq Moore, were among the first to arrive in Doha as club matches continue elsewhere over the weekend.
📍 Doha pic.twitter.com/rIR2GB6A3q— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 10, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With several players now in Qatar, the U.S. will have a slight head start when it comes to adjusting to life at the showpiece event. All but one of the USMNT players, Yedlin, will be at their first World Cup, with the U.S. set to have one of the youngest squads at the tournament.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will open their tournament against Wales on November 21 before facing England and Iran in their other group stage matches.