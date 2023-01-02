USMNT star McKennie wanted by Bournemouth as Juventus receive transfer approach from Premier League strugglers

Bournemouth have reportedly made an approach for Weston McKennie, with Juventus prepared to part with the United States international in January.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Another transfer window has swung open at the start of 2023, meaning that clubs across Europe are free to move players in and out. Juve are willing to offload USMNT star McKennie at the right price, with interest being shown in the 24-year-old from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Calciomercato reports that Borussia Dortmund may be keen on pairing McKennie with fellow American Gio Reyna in their midfield, but it is Bournemouth that have made the “most concrete steps” to put a deal in place for a playmaker that Juve are said to value at €35-€40 million (£31-35m/$37-43m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bournemouth have made initial contact with Juve officials and will reportedly lodge a “first official offer” for McKennie in the next few days, as they seek to fend off the threat of relegation out of the Premier League in 2022-23, with Juve open to offers as they focus on retaining the services of France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, on an initial loan agreement, and – after taking in 60 appearances for the Serie A heavyweights – is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2025.