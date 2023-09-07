USMNT newcomer Kristoffer Lund officially has his one-time nation switch approved by FIFA

Palermo fullback Kristoffer Lund has had his one-time switch from Denmark to the U.S. men's national team approved by FIFA, U.S. Soccer said Thursday.

Lund's one-time switch granted by FIFA

On USMNT roster for September friendlies

Set to compete for left-back role in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Lund will now be eligible to play and represent the U.S. men's national team on the global stage. After previously representing Denmark at various youth levels, the young defender has made the decision to pursue a future with the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's always good to start the day on good news, and we received good news from FIFA this morning," USMNT assistant coach BJ Callaghan said Thursday. "Kristoffer, your one-time transfer has officially been approved and we appreciate the commitment to us and in return we'll give you our full commitment and we welcome you into the brotherhood."

The 20-year-old Serie B defender followed by announcing to the team: "Well, I guess it's official guys. I'm looking forward to being a part of this and i'll do my best to help you guys and take all the knowledge I can from you to be the best so, thank you!."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lund is another dual-national recruited under head coach Gregg Berhalter, and this time around in a major position of need. With Fulham's Antonee Robinson locked-in as the starting left-back for the USMNT, a second-string or even competition for the starting role has never come about in a consistent matter. With Lund, the U.S. now have another potential option in that spot.

WHAT NEXT KRISTOFFER LUND?: The 20-year-old defender will look to make his USMNT debut as the Americans host both Uzbekistan and Oman in international friendlies during this FIFA international break.