'Solid week' - USMNT's Christian Pulisic shares positive outlook amid slow reintroduction to Chelsea team after long absence

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic basked in a "solid week" as he celebrated his side's 3-1 win against Leicester on Saturday.

Pulisic came on as substitute against Leicester

Has featured in two straight games for Blues

Shared image on Instagram after match

WHAT HAPPENED? After a seven-minute cameo as a substitute in the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, the United States international featured for 17 minutes as his side got the better of Leicester.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to revel in a successful stretch, calling it a "solid week" even as the Blues have shown caution in reintroducing him to the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before this week's matches, the USMNT star had been out of action since early-January due to injury. This season, he has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Blues but has started just eight.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Pulisic will hope to be involved again when his side meet Everton in the Premier League next Saturday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!