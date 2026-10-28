USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to commit future to AC Milan with bumper new long-term contract through to 2031

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USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic is on the verge of handing AC Milan a massive boost by committing his long-term future to the Rossoneri. The 28-year-old forward has reportedly agreed terms on a significant contract extension that will see his stay at San Siro extended by a further four years.

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Pulisic extends San Siro stay

The United States international is poised to put pen to paper on a fresh deal keeping him in Italy until 2031, according to ESPN. His current contract was scheduled to expire in June 2027, but he has opted to add an additional four years to his tenure. An official announcement from the Serie A giants is expected within the coming days.

A standout performer for the Rossoneri

Pulisic has thrived since arriving at San Siro in 2023. Milan paid Chelsea a fee in the region of €22 million to secure his services, fending off rival interest from Juventus, Lyon, and Galatasaray. The move provided a much-needed career reset after injuries derailed his progress at Stamford Bridge, where he previously lifted the Champions League in 2021.

In Italy, the 28-year-old has established himself as a dominant attacking force. He has registered an impressive 44 goals and 28 assists over 141 appearances across all competitions. This elite production saw the former Borussia Dortmund prodigy finish as Milan's top goalscorer during the 2024-25 campaign.

Amorim's tactical blueprint

The forward endured a difficult start to the current domestic season, missing the bulk of Milan's pre-season schedule due to an injury sustained during the 2026 World Cup. However, he has smoothly reintegrated into the squad under new manager Ruben Amorim. Pulisic now operates as a central figure in Amorim's system, slotting in seamlessly both out wide on the wing and centrally as a No.10.

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His club success mirrors his enduring importance on the international stage. Pulisic boasts 33 goals in 90 caps for the USMNT and has featured in both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups. The four-time U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year remains the undisputed talisman for his national side.

Cementing a legacy in Italy

With his long-term club future now resolved, Pulisic can focus entirely on driving Milan's pursuit of major silverware. Operating under Amorim's guidance, the American will be expected to maintain his prolific output across domestic and European fronts. As he heads into the prime years of his career, this new agreement cements his status as a cornerstone of the Rossoneri project.