USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic reveals he has two phones in a bid to block out negative 'noise' on social media

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has opened up on his relationship with social media and his personal strategy to avoid the worst of it.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star was talking to the Men In Blazers podcast about the effect that negative comments can have and his two-phone method of managing it.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic told Herculez Gomez: "There's no way to completely avoid it, it's always there. On my main phone that I walk around with I literally just have my friends family contacts and I try to keep the social media all off my main phone. You can read 100 nice things about you, but you hear that one bad thing and just brings you down. And that's just something that we all go through, but it's just about trying to avoid it and just stay level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's certainly been a tough time for the winger, who has failed to win over successive managers at Stamford Bridge. It now seems the player is determined to join Serie A giants Milan in a bid to revive his club career.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Having reportedly agreed personal terms and turned down all other options, Pulisic seems set to join the Rossoneri. It's now up to the two clubs to agree a deal before Pulisic can fire up his second phone to announce the happy news on his social media platforms.