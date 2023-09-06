'Unnecessary' - Erik ten Hag slammed for 'exposing' Jadon Sancho with public criticism by ex-Man Utd forward Louis Saha

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his treatment of Jadon Sancho by former forward Louis Saha.

Ten Hag unhappy with Sancho's training levels

Dropped forward for Arsenal clash

Sancho says he's been made a scapegoat

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag revealed he had dropped Sancho from his squad after Sunday's defeat at Arsenal as he felt the winger had not been up to scratch in training. Sancho has responded angrily on social media, claiming he has been made a scapegoat, and could now face disciplinary action from the club. Saha has reacted to the saga and says Ten Hag's decision to go public in his criticism of Sancho was not necessary.

WHAT THEY SAID: “[Jadon] Sancho and [Erik] ten-Hag is not a great situation, it’s not what you want to see. We've seen managers where they open up unnecessarily and this was one of those times. You don’t need to leave out a player and then expose him," the former United striker told Paddy Power.

"He's already not doing too well so he's [ten Hag] putting Sancho's head down under the water a bit. It is a private decision, sometimes the manager has to go public about a player, but in this case it wasn't necessary.

Article continues below

"Of course, Sancho has to defend himself, he thinks he has done okay physically and commitment wise, and the manager is asking for more. It wasn't necessary from the manager; I feel sorry for both because it's an unnecessary situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho's future at Manchester United looks uncertain after Ten Hag's comments and his decision to leave the winger out of such a key fixture. Chelsea were reportedly interested in Sancho over the summer but opted for Cole Palmer instead amid concerns over his attitude. Meanwhile, Sancho is thought to be unhappy with his situation at Old Trafford after seeing Antony and Anthony Martial picked ahead of him despite questions being asked about both players' form.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United resume Premier League action after the international break against Brighton, although it remains to be seen if Sancho will be recalled to the squad for the fixture.