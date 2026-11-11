United States withdraw from U17 World Cup in Qatar just eight days before kick-off amid Middle East security concerns

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The United States have pulled out of the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar just eight days before the tournament kicks off, with US Soccer citing safety fears for players and staff. The governing body pointed to a State Department travel advisory warning of a risk of armed conflict, and the late withdrawal could now leave the federation facing a fine from FIFA.

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US pull out of U17 World Cup over safety fears

The United States Under-17 men's team will no longer be travelling to Doha after US Soccer informed players that the federation had cancelled both their pre-tournament camp and their participation in the World Cup, which begins on November 19.

In a letter seen by AFP, the governing body pointed to the State Department's Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar, which encourages American citizens to reconsider travel to the country "due to risk of armed conflict" and asks government employees to obtain special authorisation to go there.

US Soccer letter explains difficult decision

"We are writing to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our World Cup pre-camp and our planned participation in the World Cup," the letter read. "We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the US in the World Cup.

"Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances including the US State Department's Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament. The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority." It added: "Please accept our deepest appreciation for your commitment to US Soccer and our shared disappointment about these circumstances."

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USA could face FIFA fine for late withdrawal

A US Soccer spokesperson said the federation would not go into detail about how it reached the decision, while the Guardian understands FIFA were informed on Wednesday. FIFA's regulations state that qualified nations must take part or be fined, with a withdrawal within 30 days of the tournament's start carrying a fine of CHF20,000 (about $24,000). FIFA have been approached for comment.

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The conflict in the Middle East, which began in February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has already disrupted several events, with the 2027 Asian Cup postponed by nearly a year and Formula One's Jeddah race cancelled.

What next for the U17 World Cup?

The tournament is still due to get under way in Doha on November 19, with 48 teams taking part. The US had been drawn in Group J alongside Montenegro, Algeria and Chile, with a squad featuring a number of promising young players at MLS clubs and abroad.

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Qatar are hosting the competition, which became an annual event last year, for five consecutive years.