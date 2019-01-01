Friendlies

Ukraine vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news

Andriy Shevchenko’s men are undefeated in their last six games - and it would take a big upset for that to change in Dnipro

Nigeria begin their preparations for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho with a friendly against Ukraine.

Gernot Rohr’s men are regrouping for the first time since their third-place finish at 2019 Afcon staged in Egypt.

The Europeans, who face the three-time African kings for the first time, are undefeated since their 4-1 loss to Slovakia in November, with two draws and four wins to their credit.

Game Ukraine vs Nigeria
Date Tuesday, September 10
Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream
SuperSports 7 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

CONFIRMED XI

Position Ukraine XI
Goalkeepers Pyatov
Defenders Krivtsov, Zinchenko, Matviyenko, Mykolenko
Midfielders Marlos, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Bolbat
Forwards Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

 

Position Nigeria XI
Goalkeepers Uzoho
Defenders Ekong, Aina, Ajayi, Collins
Midfielders Etebo, Aribo, Kalu, Iwobi
Forwards Chukwueze, Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

 

